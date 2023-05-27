Doha: Qatar’s thriving digital infrastructure offers huge opportunities through innovation and technological advancements.

By establishing a robust digital infrastructure and leveraging cutting-edge technology, the country aims to enhance economic and productivity growth.

Speaking to The Peninsula , Mohamed Suhail, Head of Execution at Siemens Qatar said, “Qatar is moving to make itself a smart city with lot of initiatives especially focusing on sustainability. We have a lot of initiatives which are coming up and Qatar is going in the right direction.” Siemens has a lot of projects and solutions that we are providing from our side.

“We have done the transport management and crowd management system for the FIFA 2022 which was very useful to monitor how to control the crowd and ensure that enough resources from the transportation system is in place. This has been very effective and used to such an extent that it was centrally controlled. It gave a good opportunity to ensure that FIFA operations are done smoothly and this is one of the key success factors that we have seen as a proven example,” he added.

Qatar is promoting initiatives that are in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and running towards the vision which is much beyond that.

So, the country is looking at opportunities which can be realised. “We are proud that we are able to contribute from Siemens side and we also have other portfolios which are looking into optimisation of energy, controlling the leaks as these things are contributing to the sustainability.”

Speaking about new technologies, Suhail said, “At Siemens, we keep doing research and development and innovating things. We have initiatives in digitisation, where we have focus on sustainability and using the digital infrastructure to make Qatar a smart city.” He added,

Qatar has the potential to expand, and they have realised it and are expanding and becoming more and more proactive by ensuring such initiatives are meeting the global standards and beyond. Elaborating on the technology used during FIFA 2022, he pointed out that “we use a lot of use cases and tie up with all the stakeholders like HIA, Ashghal, Mowasalat, Qatar Rail, QMIC and Supreme Committee. They all contributed to this journey which took a lot of months and efforts; with lot of ideas and challenges but the journey itself was very interesting and the results were great.”

“We were able to showcase that Qatar as a country can perform and live up to the high expectations. And considering all the hypes and to meet such expectations with the world globally looking at Qatar as a country positioned Qatar in the right way,” he added.

