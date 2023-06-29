Doha, Qatar: The Production Price Index (PPI) showed a significant increase of 4 percent during the third quarter of 2022 as compared to its previous quarter, the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) stated in its latest report.

According to PSA's report entitled ‘Windows on Economic Statistics of Qatar’, PSA said that PPI rose by 49.8 percent as compared to the corresponding year of 2021.

Since 2013, the PPI is produced every month and was rebased from 2013 to 2018 in March 2022.

The report highlights that the new weights of each industry group are Mining at 82.46 percent, Manufacturing at 15.85 percent, Electricity at 1.15 percent, and Water at 0.52 percent.

The increase of 4.0 percent in the PPI of Q3 2022 compared to Q2 2022 is mainly attributable to the increase in the prices of Crude oil and Natural gas by 7.4 percent, Manufacture of Rubber and Plastic Products by 3 percent, Food Products by 0.9 percent, Printing and Reproduction of Recorded Media by 0.3 percent.

However, there was a decrease in Chemicals and Chemical products by 17.8 percent, Coke and Refined Petroleum products prices by 12 percent, Basic Metals by 7.2 percent, other non-metallic mineral products by 1.4 percent, and other mining and quarrying by 0.7 percent.

The report noted that the 49.8 percent y-o-y increase is the net effect of an increase in some groups and declines in others.

The groups that recorded the highest increase were Crude Oil and Natural Gas at 58.3 percent, Rubber, and Plastic Products at 35.9 percent, Coke and Refind Petroleum Products at 26.7 percent, Basic Metals prices at 15.2 percent, Other Minning and Quarrying at 11.2 percent, Chemicals and Chemical Products by 10.3 percent, Other Non-Metalic Mineral products by 8.4 percent, Food products by 3.2percent.

While there is a decrease recorded in Printing And Reproduction of Recorded Media by 4.2 percent and Beverages products by 1.3 percent.

Q3 2022 also witnessed a decline in Electricity, Gas, Stream, and Conditioning supply by 6.9 percent compared to the second quarter of the year but an increase of 4.3 percent was recorded compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021.

However, the report indicated that Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management, and Remediation Activities surged by 6.5 percent compared to the previous quarter but decreased by 1.6 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2021.

