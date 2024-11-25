Doha: HSBC’s top economists gathered in Doha to present their outlook for Qatar’s economy at the bank’s annual Economic Roadshow event.

The successful engagement brought together key clients and stakeholders for a series of global, regional and local economic updates.

The economists highlighted Qatar’s position as one of the few economies globally still growing above trend. The country’s ongoing investments and economic diversification efforts were cited as key drivers of this strong performance.

Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, Chief Executive, HSBC Qatar, commented: “The insights shared by our economists underscore Qatar’s economic resilience and growth potential."

"As Qatar continues to diversify and invest in key sectors, we see significant opportunities for global investors to be part of Qatar’s long-term growth.”

Simon Williams, HSBC’s Chief Economist for CEEMEA, added: “Qatar’s economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by prudent fiscal management and strategic investments.

While global headwinds persist, Qatar is well-positioned to navigate these challenges and continue its growth trajectory.”

