Samarkand: President of the Republic of Uzbekistan H E Dr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, on the sidelines of the 9th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) currently being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in the economic and trade fields, and means to develop them, besides aspects of joint cooperation.

Minister of Finance also met, on the sidelines of the 9th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the AIIB, with Indian Minister of Finance H E Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the economic and trade fields, and ways to develop them, in addition to discussing aspects of joint cooperation.

In the same context, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari participated in the opening session of the 9th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the AIIB.

The meeting agenda includes discussions and activities to identify strategies, best practices and opportunities to develop resilient infrastructure and drive positive impact on a global scale.

