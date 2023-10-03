Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber (QC)and the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed yesterday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost cooperation relations.

The MoU was signed by Qatar Chamber First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari and Chairman of the Uzbekistan Chamber Davron Vakhabov. Before the signing ceremony, both officials held a meeting during which they discussed ways to enhance cooperation between both chambers and between the Qatari private sector and its Uzbekistani counterpart.

They emphasised the importance of strengthening investment and commercial cooperation, highlighting the favorable investment climate and opportunities available in both countries. They also explored the potential for boosting cooperation and partnerships between Qatari businessmen and their Uzbekistani counterparts.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohamed bin Twar stressed the interest of Qatari investors to learn about opportunities available in Uzbekistan, and their desire to invest in it, stating that Uzbekistan is a distinguished investment destination.

On his part, Davron Vakhabov praised the cooperation between both chambers, noting that Uzbekistan Chamber is willing to develop cooperation relations with Qatar Chamber, in a way that enhance trade between both countries.

