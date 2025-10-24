DOHA: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, participated in the 16th session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD16), held in Geneva from 20–23 October 2025, under the theme “Shaping the future: Driving economic transformation for equitable, inclusive and sustainable development”.

The conference brought together senior officials and decision-makers from around the world to discuss ways to strengthen the role of trade and development in building a more inclusive and sustainable global economy.

Discussions focused on integrating global trade, diversifying economies, stimulating investment, expanding access to digital technologies, and fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. Participants also addressed the empowerment of local enterprises, facilitation of trade flows, consumer protection, and the sustainable management of natural resources in light of climate challenges. During the ministerial meeting of the Group of 77 and China, Dr. Al-Sayed reaffirmed Qatar’s support for international efforts to establish a fairer and more inclusive global economic system. He underscored the importance of multilateralism and international cooperation in empowering developing countries and strengthening their capacity to address economic and environmental challenges. He highlighted the need for equitable partnerships in trade, finance, and technology transfer, and called for reforming international investment frameworks to build resilient and diversified economies capable of overcoming debt crises and advancing green and digital transformations.

Dr. Al-Sayed also outlined the efforts undertaken by the State of Qatar under the Third National Development Strategy (2024–2030) to foster a competitive and sustainable investment environment.

Concluding his participation, he announced that the State of Qatar will host the next World Investment Forum—an affirmation of the country’s status as a leading regional and international hub for investment and sustainable development.

