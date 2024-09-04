His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden Ulf Kristersson held Tuesday a session of official talks at the seat of the Government "Rosenbad" in Stockholm.



At the outset of the session, the Prime Minister welcomed His Highness the Amir and the accompanying delegation, wishing him a pleasant stay and further development and growth in the relations between the two countries across various fields.



In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked the prime minister for the warm reception, stressing his keenness to strengthen and develop friendly relations and co-operation with the Kingdom of Sweden across various fields, in a way that achieves the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.



During the session, they discussed relations between the two countries and ways to develop them, especially in the fields of investment, economy, energy, and international co-operation. They also discussed regional and international developments, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.



The session was attended by HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi, HE Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Thani, HE Minister of State for International Co-operation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lolwah bint Rashid al-Khater, and a number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.



On Sweden's side, the session was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Tobias Billstrom, Minister for Defence Pal Jonson, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell, Minister for Social Services Camilla Gronvall, and a number of senior officials.



Earlier, His Highness the Amir and the Swedish prime minister held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Several MoUs signed



On the sidelines of the visit of His Highness the Amir, a number of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed to enhance co-operation between the two countries, as they marked 50 years of bilateral relations.



The two countries signed an MoU on political consultations, an MoU on co-operation in the field of peace and reconciliation, a letter of intent for military co-operation, an MoU in the field of humanitarian and development co-operation, an MoU in the field of land transport and logistics services, and an MoU on co-operation in the field of social development and family support.



Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson emphasised that the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to Sweden was an opportunity to deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries.



In a post on the X platform, Kristersson said: "We thank HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, for his visit to Sweden. It was great to further deepen our bilateral relations and showcase Swedish innovation and green solutions."

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).