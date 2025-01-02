Al Rayyan Municipality, member of the Unesco's Network of Learning Cities and Healthy Cities, has launched an initiative to plant trees in outdoor areas as part of the 10mn Trees Initiative.



The initiative is part of the Ministry of Municipality's efforts to promote environmental sustainability and achieve sustainable development, where 3,963 tree seedlings have been planted in the areas of Al-Karaana, Jaryan Al-Batnah, Umm Qarn Al-Gharbia, Al-Amriya, Umm Hawta, and Markhiya Al-Darb. Accordingly, a modern solar-powered irrigation system was installed in the Umm Qarn area to operate the water pumps needed for irrigating plants in remote areas without relying on the traditional power grid or generators.



The inauguration ceremony of the project was attended by Jaber Hassan al-Jaber, Director General of Al Rayyan Municipality, Nayef al-Ahbabi, member of the Central Municipal Council, Rashid bin Ayash al-Mansoor, Director of Services Affairs, Ali Talib al-Hanzab, environmental activist, and Mohamed Ajiyan al-Ghafrani, Head of the Al-Karaana Office, alongside several experts, engineers from Al Rayyan Municipality, and local residents.



This initiative follows Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to achieve sustainable development using innovative and environmentally friendly solutions. Solar energy is a key component of sustainability due to its role in reducing carbon emissions, decreasing reliance on traditional resources, and preserving the environment.



The solar-powered irrigation system is designed to efficiently provide the adequate needed amount of water to the trees, minimising water wastage and ensuring irrigation continuity even in areas far from the electrical networks. The system also offers flexibility to adapt to climate changes and arid conditions.



This project contributes to achieving several environmental and strategic objectives, most, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, decreasing air and water pollution, preserving natural resources, enhancing resilience to climate changes, and conserving water use, especially during the dry seasons.



This initiative reaffirms Al Rayyan Municipality's commitment to balancing environmental, social, and economic development, making it a model for implementing the concept of sustainable cities. It also highlights its role as a member of the Networks of Learning and Healthy Cities, stressing the municipality's dedication to sustainable development standards and ensuring a high quality of life for the inhabitants.

