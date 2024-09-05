Doha: InterNations has recently unveiled the Expat Insider 2024 rankings, featuring the world's top countries in various sectors based on an online survey that garnered opinions from expatriates from over 170 countries.

Qatar has secured a commendable fourth place in the Quality of Life category and has made it into the top five in Healthcare, Safety & Security, Travel & Transit, and Career Prospects.

Over 12,500 expats representing 175 nationalities living in 174 countries participated in the survey, sharing their experiences and thoughts.

Quality of Life

Qatar ranks fourth globally in Quality of Life, just behind the UAE, Austria, and Spain, which topped the list.

The ranking was based on five subcategories: Healthcare, Travel & Transit, Safety & Security, Environment & Climate, and Leisure Options.

Healthcare

Expats lauded the quality, availability, and cost of medical care in Qatar, positioning it second globally in healthcare rankings behind South Korea.

Travel & Transit

Qatar is the only country from MENA in the top ten for its remarkable transportation network, securing third place, behind Austria and Singapore respectively.

Expats praised the affordability and availability of public transportation and the ease of getting around by foot or bicycle.

Safety & Security

Qatar is ranked fifth for safety and security, with expats feeling secure about their personal safety and the political stability of their host country.

The UAE, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Denmark respectively precede it in the ranking.

Environment & Climate

In terms of environmental and climate factors, Qatar ranked 27th. Expats were asked about air quality, climate, natural and urban environments. Costa Rica topped this category

Leisure Options

Qatar placed 13th in Leisure Options, which considers culinary diversity, cultural and nightlife opportunities, and local recreational activities. Spain topped this category.

Additional Rankings

The website also conducted surveys such as “The Best Destinations for Expats in 2024,” where Qatar ranked 17th.

Another survey, “Working Abroad,” placed Qatar 19th overall, notably 5th for “Career Prospects” and 11th for “Salary and Job Security.”

These rankings underscore the high level of expatriate satisfaction in Qatar, highlighting the country's robust growth across all sectors and its healthy living and working environment.

