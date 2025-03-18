DOHA: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani has toured the newly constructed Concourses D and E, part of Hamad International Airport's (HIA) strategic expansion project.

This development is designed to meet growing travel demand while enhancing passenger experience and operational efficiency at the world's best airport.

HIA announced the opening of Concourse E as part of its latest terminal expansion program in early February.

Designed to further elevate the passenger journey, this development prioritizes boarding efficiency, reduces reliance on remote gates andbuses and incorporates accessibility andsustainability focused design.

The expansion has added51,000 square meters ofspace to the airport, featuring eight (8) new contact gates representing a 20% overall addition that enable faster boarding and improved operational efficiency.

