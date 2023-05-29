Doha: Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, H E Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater met with Undersecretary for Trade and Industry of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman, H E Dr. Saleh bin Said bin Salem Masen. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 3rd edition of the Qatar Economic Forum, which took place in Doha from May 23 to 25.

The meeting featured previewing issues of common interest aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two nations in the fields of trade, investment, and industry. Furthermore, Qatar’s experience in these fields has been highlighted during the meeting. During the meeting, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showcased the successful economic policies Qatar has put in place to support the private sector and pointed out the incentives, legislations, and promising opportunities to encourage investors, businessmen, and business owners to invest

in Qatar.

