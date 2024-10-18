

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be misty at places at first, becomes relatively hot and partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.

Offshore, the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of scattered rain, maybe thundery at places at times, the report added, warning of expected thundery rain associated with strong wind and high sea.



Wind inshore will be variable at first, becomes northeasterly - southeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 30 KT at places with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly - southeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT, gusting to 28 KT at places with thundery rain

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rising to 4 ft with thundery rain. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 8 ft with thundery rain.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km/ 2 km or less at places at times. Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km/ 4 km or less with thundery rain.

