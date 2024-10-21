

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be misty to foggy at places at first, becoming relatively hot daytime and mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at first at places.



Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 25 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 25 KT at places at times.



Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rising to 5 ft at times; while offshore will be 3 - 7 ft, rising to 8 ft at times

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km/ 2 km at places at first. Offshore, it will be 5 - 10 km.

