HE Minister of Labour Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri affirmed the State of Qatar\'s support for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to improve the Gulf work environment, noting the necessity of expanding and deepening regional dialogue and strategic relations on Labour affairs.

This came in the speech delivered by His Excellency during his participation in the 9th committee meeting of GCC Ministers of Labour, held on Wednesday in the Omani capital, Muscat.

HE the Minister of Labour said that job localization in private sector establishments is a priority, in order to benefit from qualified national cadres in the GCC, noting that the State of Qatar has adopted a clear job localization strategy for the private sector after having studied the Labour market\'s needs for skill and specialization in the coming period.

He noted the need to continue to update the common GCC vocational classification and description manual, as well as to prepare joint GCC action strategy proposals and initiatives on Labour and the workforce, stressing the importance of the exchange of expertise among GCC countries for the improvement of Gulf Labour market policies and systems, and to adopt best practices in offering GCC citizens training while in their job posts, in order to improve their competencies.

His Excellency stressed the importance of unifying GCC member positions in international organizations, in supporting the adoption of constructive proposals and improving the GCC work environment.

He referred to the Doha initiative for dialogue between the GCC states and West Asian countries with African countries, to be hosted by Qatar in the first quarter of 2024, with the participation of the African Union. HE the Minister of Labour said that the dialogue aims to strengthen consultation mechanisms among all parties concerned with the future of expatriate workers from the African continent to the countries of the region.

At the end of his speech, HE Minister of Labour Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri invited Their Excellencies the Ministers of Labour of GCC countries to the 10th committee meeting, to be hosted by the State of Qatar next year.

On the sidelines of the 9th Committee meeting of the Labour Ministers of Gulf Cooperation Council countries, HE Dr. Al Marri participated in a ceremony honoring distinguished companies in the field of job localization, as well as owners of small and distinguished GCC businesses, in addition to honoring competent civil service sector employees.

In addition to discussing the topics highlighted by HE Dr. Al Marri, Their Excellencies Minister of Labour of GCC members dealt with removing obstacles hindering GCC expatriate status and mobility within GCC countries, and their inclusion in national job localization quotas.

Additionally, the committee meeting determined member state priorities in framing the proposed strategy for the joint GCC action plan on Labour and the workforce priorities.

The 9th committee meeting of GCC Ministers of Labour also discussed enhancing GCC-international organization cooperation on Labour affairs.

