Doha: Executive Director of Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC) Abdulla Ahmed Al Mansoori underlined that the private sector in the country is seeing a historic turning point after Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Law No. 12 of 2024 concerning the localization of jobs.

He described the law as a strategic step to enhance economic diversification and open new professional horizons for young people by increasing the attractiveness of the private sector as a career destination for national talents, enabling its institutions to attract, absorb, and contribute to building and developing their capabilities.

In an interview with Al Arab newspaper on Sunday, Al Mansouri said the new Law provides young people with greater opportunities for professional development and gaining new and diverse experiences, given the immense flexibility of the private sector, whether in terms of market nature, tasks, or job transitions. This enables young people to develop their technical and personal skills in a dynamic and competitive work environment. Such flexibility allows employees to adapt to the rapid changes in the labour market, making them well-equipped for leadership in the future.

Law No. 12 of 2024 aligns with the recommendations set by the Third National Development Strategy regarding the development of the Qatari workforce. The strategy aims to create a stimulating work environment in the private sector, enabling a balance between different sectors and fostering a spirit of innovation and creativity, particularly among young people. This is a transformation in which the Qatar Career Development Center plays a pivotal role by offering a range of programmes and initiatives aimed at raising awareness of diverse career paths, especially in the private sector, he added.

With the implementation of this law, it becomes essential to consider both the upcoming challenges and opportunities. While the law represents an important step toward economic diversification and the development of a national workforce, pressing questions remain about how to build on these efforts and enhance the mindset related to career awareness among young people in Qatar.

Additionally, it is crucial to explore how to invest in these legislative achievements and translate them into an integrated system that drives the efforts of building human capital in Qatar, starting from early education through to graduation and entry into the workforce, Al Mansoori explained.

Efforts must not stop at this step. There are more steps that should be considered in order to ensure the success of this initiative and make sure that Qatari youth can meet market demands, excel in the future, and take the lead in developing other fields and seizing innovative opportunities.

These are key pillars that will shape the future of employment in the private sector and the Qatari labour market as a whole. It will be essential to continue planning and working collectively to achieve these goals, the Executive Director of Qatar Career Development Center concluded.

