Doha: Among the leading global investors in Spain, Qatar continues to play a pivotal role and stands second in the region, lauded an official during an exclusive interview with The Peninsula.

David Quintanilla, President of the Chamber of Commerce of Spain in Qatar stressed that the business bilateral ties between both the countries are enhancing with swift investments.

He underlined that new developments are being implemented to foster entrepreneurs and businesspersons to explore opportunities in Qatar and Spain.

“We are having now the QASIP (Qatar-Spain Innovation Program), which is a program between the QRDI (Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council) and the CDTI (Centre for the Development of Industrial Technology) which are two institutions to work on,” Quintanilla said.

He remarked that with robust financial support, both countries will achieve a vital milestone and many more programs will follow in the years ahead, boosting the economies of Qatar and Spain.

Last year, however, Qatar and Spain witnessed a notable surge in exports. While Spain’s exports to Qatar rose by 20 percent, Qatar’s exports to Spain increased by 46 percent, compared to 2021.

The official highlighted that machinery, clothes, and furniture are some of the main essentials Qatar exported, while Spain is bringing LNG, chemicals, and plastics. He asserted that the efficacious momentum is upbeat to grow throughout 2023.

The Chamber of Commerce of Spain in Qatar commenced operations in 2009, with a group of nearly 10 firms and entrepreneurs in the region.

10 years on, the chamber received official recognition from the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Spain. As of 2023, over 60 members are affiliated with the chamber and the organisation initiates close to 70 activities per year.

To a question on how to enhance the economic ties, Quintanilla outlined that major commercial projects have been executed by Spanish companies.

He said “We always like to say that on-the-ground knowledge from our members and companies is one of our biggest assets. They have been working here in Qatar for a long time and they have been executing work for projects.”

The official also pointed out the “excellent relationship” the entity has with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Qatar H E Javier Carbajosa Sanchez and with the Embassy.

Quintanilla remarked that the chamber is working together with the commercial office in a “monographic sectorial” event in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality in the recycling industry.

He also emphasised further networking activities will be held toward the end of the year, in addition to sporting events like the paddle tournament.

In 2022, the Qatar Chamber and Chamber of Commerce of Spain in Spain signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance economic and commercial relations between the countries.

Quintanilla expressed his optimism about increasing the number of members during the foreseeable future.

He said “We are (present) across almost every sector in Qatar. We are in the energy sector, oil and gas, facility management, IT, artificial intelligence, sports, and agriculture.”

“This for us is an example of our long-term commitment to the country. So in order to summarise, I would like to say that since the beginning Spain has been responding to the demand of the Qatari economy, and of course we will continue responding in the next years,” Quintanilla added.

