DOHA: Investors can issue their tax card automatically while issuing a commercial registration, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has said.

This service allows investors to automatically issue their tax card and receive a tax identification number instantly, while securing their commercial registration via the Single Window system, the ministry said in a social media post on Sunday.

With this service, investors are not required to complete any additional registration steps at the 'Dhareeba' Tax Portal to obtain a tax card.

The initiative is enabled through a collaboration between the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the General Tax Authority, with the aim of supporting the business sector and enhancing investor experience, the ministry added.

