Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the country’s sovereign wealth fund, and Blue Owl Capital have entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with the objective of creating a digital infrastructure platform intended to accelerate global compute available to leading hyperscalers amid surging cloud and AI transformation.



QIA’s contribution to the partnership is expected to help launch a digital infrastructure platform with more than $3bn of initial data center assets and is expected to grow over time.



In addition, QIA brings to the partnership a global investment perspective, a long-term capital base, and a deep experience in infrastructure and technology sectors aligning with Blue Owl’s permanent capital strategy.



Mohammed Saif al-Sowaidi, CEO, QIA said: “We are pleased to partner with Blue Owl in this transformational digital infrastructure platform. This partnership aligns with QIA’s strategy to engage with leading global firms that are addressing the world’s growing demand for data centers.



“QIA and Blue Owl are committed to scaling digital infrastructure that will meet the growing demand for data storage and computation requirements globally, with a particular focus on increasing data connectivity.”



Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz, Co-CEOs of Blue Owl said: “We are honoured to partner with Qatar Investment Authority in advancing the global data center ecosystem. QIA’s commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with our strategy to provide financing solutions to large-scale, resilient, digital infrastructure portfolios.



“Together, we aim to meet the surging demand for data connectivity and power the next generation of digital transformation."



Blue Owl’s Digital Infrastructure strategy is part of Blue Owl’s Real Assets platform and is focused exclusively on investing in the mission-critical assets powering cloud and AI innovation.



“As of June 30, 2025, the strategy has raised $39bn of capital, investing in 104 facilities across 28 global markets.”



Qatar Investment Authority was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally.



QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio.



With over $284bn in assets under management as of June 30, Blue Owl invests across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital.



Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, Blue Owl provides businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

