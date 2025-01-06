Social media
TRANSPORT

Qatar: Industrial Area bus station ready to operate 80 buses an hour

Located in the middle of the Industrial Area within close proximity to the signalised junction between Al Kassarat Street and Street 33, the station has 28 bus bays, of which 9 are for short stay and 19 for operating 80 buses per hour

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
January 6, 2025
The Industrial Area Bus Station is ready to operate 80 buses an hour, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) has said. MoT, in an X post, said that the station is equipped with necessary electric charging equipment for optimal operation.

Located in the middle of the Industrial Area within close proximity to the signalised junction between Al Kassarat Street and Street 33, the station has 28 bus bays, of which 9 are for short stay and 19 for operating 80 buses per hour which are distributed on 18 routes with total capacity of around 40,000 passengers per day to reach 20 different destinations.

The station is near the Labour City and Asian Town development. The site access is provided from Al Kassarat Street on the station's west side. The station is built on a plot with a total area of 18,228 sqm.

Five charging equipment have been provided to charge and facilitate electric bus operations.

Also, the station has a ticketing counter, passenger waiting area, administrative offices, mosque and commercial facility.

The architectural design of the bus stations simulates the Qatari environment. Each station building features an iconic curved canopy that spans above it, contributing to the brand identity associated with bus stations. The canopy evokes the ripples of dunes with the cladding on the underside of the canopy featuring linear baguette elements evoking the beautiful craftsmanship of traditional handmade Qatari objects such as woven baskets.

The stations are built with the highest world standards and specifications that reflect the identity of public transit modes in a way that makes it easy for people to recognize, making each station a landmark where it is located.

The bus station is set up as part of MoT’s Public Bus Infrastructure Programme which is fully equipped with an infrastructure that facilitates the operation of eco-friendly e-buses as part of achieving the goals of the QNV2030. The programme aims at providing an integrated, sustainable public transit network that covers all urban areas across the country.
