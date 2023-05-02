Doha: Data issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority showed a 3 percent increase in the number of the economically active population in the fourth quarter of 2022 on a quarterly basis.

The Labor Force Sample Survey in the fourth quarter (October-December) 2022 revealed that economically active population reached 87.7 percent of the total population (15 years and above) in Q4 of 2022.

The data indicated an increase in the economically active Qatari population in Q4 of 2022 by 0.4 percent compared to Q3 of 2022.

The economic participation rate of the population (15 years and above) in Q4 of 2022 reached 87.7 percent. The participation rate of males and females out of the total males and females within the labour force reached 95.4 percent and 63.4 percent, respectively. The age group (25-34 years) represented the highest rate of economic participation at 95.7 percent.

The Labor Force Sample Survey showed that the majority of workers in the Qatari market are wage workers at a rate of 99.7 percent, indicating an increase in the number of wage workers in the Qatari market by 2.8 percent in Q4 of 2022 compared to Q3 of the same year. The percentage of male wage workers reached 82.6%, while percentage female wage workers reached 17.4 percent. The average monthly wage for the total wage workers was QR11,724 - QR11,486 for males, and QR12,390 for females.

According to data, the percentage of job seekers in the State of Qatar (the unemployed as defined by the International Labor Organization) reached 0.1 percent, an increase by 1.3 percent from Q3 of 2022. The percentage of males out of the total number of job seekers reached 51 percent, while the percentage of females reached 49 percent. Thus, the unemployment rate was 0.1 percent in the fourth and third quarters of 2022. (Unemployment rate: the ratio of the unemployed to the labour force in the population).

At the gender level, the rate was 0.1 percent for males compared to 0.4 percent for females in Q4 of 2022. The unemployment rate for Qataris was 0.5 percent - 0.3% for males and 0.9 percent for females. The highest unemployment rates were recorded in the age group (15-24) years, reaching 0.6 percent in Q4 of 2022.

On the other hand, the number of the economically inactive population recorded 12.3 percent of the total population (15 years and above) in Q4 of 2022 - 28.5 percent for males and 71.5 percent for females, rising by 0.5 percent compared to Q3 of 2022. The number of economically inactive non-Qatari population increased by 0.5 percent, while the number of economically inactive Qatari population increased by 0.4 percent in Q4 compared to the third quarter of 2022.

The total population increased by 3.5 percent to reach 2,934,840 people in Q4 of 2022, compared to Q3 of the same year. The number of females increased by 4.9 percent, while the number of males increased by 2.9 percent.

The Planning and Statistics Authority presents the results of the Labor Force Sample Survey for the fourth quarter of 2022 for the main role of labor market statistics in the social and economic planning process. The survey is carried out periodically to determine the size and composition of the workforce in Qatar.

It provides important data about the relationship between the labor market and the demographic, social and economic characteristics of the population, such as education and occupations.

The survey was implemented taking into account the recommendations of the International Labor Organization, and was based on a sample designed in a sound scientific manner to make reliable estimates for the community. The scope of the survey consists of all ordinary Qatari and non-Qatari households, as well as labor gatherings in Qatar.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing & Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).