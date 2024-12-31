Qatar Charity (QC), has opened a residential village in the Rural Commune of N'Gabacoro Droit in Mali.



The village spans two hectares and was built at a cost of over QR4.5mn. The inauguration was attended by HE Abdulrahman al-Sunaidi, Qatar's ambassador to Mali and Niger, along with local officials. The village, equipped with various service facilities, is set to benefit around 10,000 people.



The project aims to provide safe and dignified housing for families in need, improve healthcare and education services in the area, ensure a sustainable source of clean drinking water, and contribute to the development of the local community, ultimately enhancing overall living conditions.



The residential village, which came as a result of “Safarii El Khair-5”, includes 66 fully equipped housing units, a health centre, a mosque, and a primary school with nine classrooms. It also features a Qur'an memorisation centre and two deep artesian wells to provide clean drinking water.



Qatar’s ambassador expressed his joy at the inauguration of the residential village. He highlighted that the project is the result of a partnership between Qatar Charity and the Rural Commune of N'Gabacoro Droit to provide a dignified life for beneficiaries. He noted that the project is in line with Qatar’s priorities of upholding human dignity and combating global social marginalisation.



Agali Cisse, head of the Rural Commune of N'Gabacoro Droit, expressed: "Our entire municipality is deeply grateful to Qatar Charity for this noble act and the valuable gift it has provided to the village beneficiaries. This day marks a historic moment for our people as we open this residential village together, which will transform the lives of hundreds of families who have long suffered from difficult living conditions."



Said Zoulgamai, director of Qatar Charity’s office in Mali, expressed his pride in this humanitarian project that highlights Qatar Charity’s commitment to promoting development and human dignity. He praised the successful collaboration with local and partner organisations, noting that the project will improve living conditions and strengthen social stability in the area.



The beneficiaries expressed deep gratitude to the people of Qatar and Qatar Charity for their new homes. Having previously lived in straw huts, they never imagined living in brick houses and expressed great joy at this life-changing transformation.

