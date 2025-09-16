Qatar Chamber officials discuss investment opportunities during a meeting with a delegation from the Export Development Authority led by Saud al-Qablan, vice president for Services Exports.

Qatar Chamber hosted Monday a trade delegation from Saudi Arabia, representing the Export Development Authority and headed by its vice-president for Services Exports, Saud al-Qablan.



Qatar Chamber board member Ali bin Abdullatif al-Misnad received the delegation, in the presence of several other board members, Qatari businessmen, and members of the Saudi delegation.



Al-Misnad emphasised the shared commitment to strengthening trade and investment co-operation between the two countries, as well as exploring partnerships and alliances between Qatari businessmen and their Saudi counterparts.



He highlighted the strong fraternal relations between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which, “under the wise leadership of both countries,” are witnessing remarkable development across various fields, particularly in the commercial and economic spheres. He noted that trade exchange between the two countries recorded significant growth over the past year, rising from QR2.97bn in 2023 to approximately QR4.88bn in 2024, a 65% increase.



Al-Misnad affirmed Qatar Chamber’s keenness to support investors and businessmen by providing all facilities that contribute to developing fruitful partnerships, achieving mutual interests, and enhancing both countries’ positions on the regional and global economic map.



He also called on investors and companies in both countries to explore available investment opportunities, with a focus on non-oil sectors that support sustainable development in line with the National Vision 2030 of both Qatar and Saudi Arabia.



Al-Qablan affirmed that Saudi-Qatari relations are longstanding and continue to expand and grow. He noted that the delegation comprises representatives of 26 Saudi companies operating across six sectors: construction, transportation, logistics, information and communications technology, health, education, and consulting services.



He said these companies are eager to invest in the Qatari market, achieve greater integration with the Qatari private sector, exchange expertise, and enhance trade between the two countries.



Qatar Chamber board member Dr Mohamed bin Jawhar al-Mohamed emphasised the importance of strengthening economic integration and cooperation among the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) countries, stressing that the private sector can play a pivotal role in this regard.



Board member Abdulrahman al-Ansari stated that numerous opportunities exist for co-operation and partnership between Qatari and Saudi companies across key sectors.



He highlighted that the companies represented in the delegation possess extensive experience and operate in areas aligned with the needs of the Qatari market, paving the way for successful partnerships and strategic alliances.

