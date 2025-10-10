Qatar Chamber Acting General Manager Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansouri met on Thursday with Natalia Al Mansour, Non-Resident Ambassador of Slovenia to Qatar, at the Chamber’s headquarters in Doha to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in trade and economic fields.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the current level of trade relations between Qatar and Slovenia and explored avenues to expand joint investments and partnerships, particularly through the private sector, which plays a key role in driving economic growth and diversification in both countries.

They also discussed arrangements for the upcoming Qatar–Slovenia Business Forum, scheduled to be held in Doha in November, which will bring together a high-level Slovenian delegation, along with Qatari and Slovenian businessmen and investors. The forum aims to provide a platform for direct dialogue between business communities, foster cooperation in sectors of mutual interest, and promote opportunities for partnerships in trade, tourism, energy, technology, and manufacturing.

Al Mansouri emphasized the Qatar Chamber’s readiness to cooperate closely with Slovenian entities to further develop trade and investment relations. He pointed out that the Chamber continues to support initiatives that open new channels for communication between the private sectors of both countries.

He highlighted that bilateral trade between Qatar and Slovenia reached about QR138 million in 2024, reflecting ongoing engagement and the potential for further growth. Al Mansouri underlined the mutual desire of both nations to enhance private sector participation, stimulate investments, and boost the overall volume of trade exchange.

Al Mansouri also noted that the Qatari business environment offers ample opportunities for Slovenian companies, particularly in sectors such as infrastructure, industry, food security, and renewable energy.

