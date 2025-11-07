Doha: First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari held two separate meetings Thursday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan Monday Semaya K. Kumba, and HE Minister of Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism of the Republic of Malawi George Patridge.

Discussions focused on enhancing trade and economic relations between the private sectors of the State of Qatar and both South Sudan and Malawi.

Al Kuwari expressed the Chamber's interest in learning more about South Sudan's economic opportunities and business climate, stressing the Chamber's support for initiatives that promote cooperation between Qatari and South Sudanese business communities.

For his part, HE Monday Kumba expressed South Sudan's aspiration to attract Qatari investments, affirming that his government provides a wide range of facilities, incentives, and guarantees to investors.

Board Member of Qatar Chamber Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli praised the idea of establishing a joint business council, stressing the importance of including active business leaders with genuine intentions to build sustainable trade and investment partnerships between the two sides.

Al Kuwari affirmed Qatar's strong interest in expanding its investments across the African continent, noting that Qatari businessmen are eager to explore potential opportunities in Malawi.First Vice-Chairman of Qatar Chamber Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari with Malawi Minister of Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism, George Patridge

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between Qatar Chamber and the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, with the aim of promoting communication between the private sectors of both countries and introducing Qatari investors to potential partnership and joint venture prospects.

HE George Patridge welcomed Qatari investments in all sectors, praising Qatar's role in supporting economic growth in Africa.

He underlined Malawi's favourable investment climate and the incentives provided to investors, including a one-stop business window that simplifies procedures and facilitates the establishment of new ventures.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).