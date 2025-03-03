DOHA: Chairman of the Qatar Chamber (QC) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani has met with Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation HE Alexey Gruzdev, and the accompanying delegation at the Chamber's headquarters.

The meeting was attended by QC Second Vice-Chairman Rashid bin Hamad Al Athba, QC board member and Chairman of the Qatari Side at the Qatar-Russia Joint Business Council Eng Ali bin Abdullatif Al Mesned, along with several board members and the general manager.

The meeting focused on reviewing economic and trade relations between the two sides and exploring ways to develop them. It also discussed key sectors for investment, cooperation between Qatari and Russian businessmen, the investment climate in both Qatar and the Russian Federation, and opportunities to promote mutual investments.

