Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) foreign currency reserves and liquidity rose by 2.85% year-on-year in October 2025, reaching QR 261.419 billion, up from QR 254.166 billion a year earlier, according to data released by QCB on Sunday.

Official international reserves increased by 3.41%, or QR 6.667 billion, to QR 201.825 billion at the end of October 2025, compared to October 2024. Holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills, however, declined by around QR 8.521 billion to QR 129.957 billion.

The Bank noted that official reserves mainly comprise foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), and Qatar's quota at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Additional liquid assets such as foreign currency deposits are also included in the total international reserves.

Meanwhile, gold reserves surged by nearly QR 18.814 billion to QR 54.550 billion at the end of October 2025, compared with QR 35.736 billion in October 2024.

Qatar's SDR deposits with the IMF rose by QR 16 million to QR 5.206 billion, while cash balances at foreign banks decreased by about QR 3.642 billion to QR 12.111 billion over the same period.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

