Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in digital innovative banking solutions in Qatar, proudly participated in the Tawteen Initiative, a nationalization program led by the Ministry of Labour (MOL) aimed at empowering Qatari nationals in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

To mark the launch of this collaboration, the Bank hosted an event on 26 December 2024, under the guidance of Khalifa Al Rayes EGM, Chief Human Capital Officer at Commercial Bank.

This event which was organized by Mohammed Al Hammadi, Head of National Talent Development, and Ali Al-Tajer, Project Lead of Learning and Development at Commercial Bank, reflected the Bank’s commitment to developing local talent in the banking sector.

On 15 January 2025, the Tawteen participants signed contracts to begin their 6-month training program at Commercial Bank. The program covers key banking areas such as Retail Banking, Banking and Finance Essentials, Operations, Human Resources, and Banking Compliance, providing practical experience to empower participants develop the necessary skills in the banking sector.

Khalifa Al Rayes, EGM, Chief Human Capital Officer at Commercial Bank, stated: "We are committed to aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030 by fostering sustainable growth, innovation, and national talent development within the banking sector. Commercial Bank has always had a strategic approach and future-focused vision which have both driven us to contribute to Qatar’s economic and long-term prosperity."

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Head of National Talent Development at Commercial Bank, commented: "This initiative provides Qatari talent with the tools, knowledge, and leadership capabilities necessary to thrive in the dynamic banking sector.

At Commercial Bank, we are dedicated to equipping the future leaders of Qatar with the essential skills to drive the financial sector forward, fostering a workforce that is both innovative and skilled."

