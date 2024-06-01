Doha, Qatar: Assistant Undersecretary for Industrial Affairs and Business Development at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), Saleh bin Majid Al Khulaifi met yesterday, with the Brazilian delegation headed by Dr. Nelson Barbosa, Director of Planning and Structuring of Projects at the Brazilian Development Bank, and former Minister of Finance, in attendance of H E Marcello Dantas, Federative Republic of Brazil’s Ambassador to the Star of Qatar.

The meeting witnessed discussing topics of common interest in aim of enhancing the cooperation between the two countries in commerce, investment, and industry.

During the meeting, Qatar’s economic policies that proved successful in supporting the private sector were highlighted, incentives, legislations, and opportunities available in the country were reviewed in aim of encouraging investors and businessmen to invest in Qatar.

