RIYADH - The Biban24 forum, organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha'at) under the slogan, Global Destination for Opportunities, opened in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Running until 9th November, the forum features over 250 local and international speakers, 1,350 exhibitors from the entrepreneurial sector, and 150 support entities offering services and initiatives to empower entrepreneurs.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Biban24 also hosts the finals of the Entrepreneurship World Cup, announcing winners after rounds of competition among innovators from 200 countries, positioning the Kingdom as a hub for nurturing global entrepreneurial talent.

The forum helps foster an environment conducive to entrepreneurship by providing a platform for entrepreneurs to connect with one another, as well as with investors and decision-makers.

Showcasing 10,000 investment opportunities and attracting 5,000 investors worldwide, the event enables attendees to share and gain insights, strategies, and approaches to overcoming challenges.