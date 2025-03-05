Doha, Qatar: The Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) is working to make Qatar’s real estate sector more attractive for local and international investors by issuing laws and forming dedicated committees to ease the procedures, said an official.

“Aqarat has worked with all local partners to issue legislation and procedures that will accelerate, facilitate, and simplify these procedures,” said Director of the Licensing Affairs Department at Aqarat Eng Mubarak Mahboob Al Ramzani Al Nuaimi.

Speaking to Qatar TV, he said that these procedures are expected to attract more investments in the real estate sector. “For example, a licensing committee was launched that will license real estate development projects, developers, and companies working in the management and maintenance of real estate development projects,” said Al Nuaimi.

He said that this is in addition to the Real Estate Disputes Resolution Committee, which will urgently look into real estate disputes so that matters are not delayed.

“All these laws contribute to the smoothness and guarantee of investors’ rights so that anyone who wants to enter the real estate market enters with confidence and has complete and transparent data,” said Al Nuaimi.

He said that Qatar enjoys many privileges at the level of infrastructure, education, security, and even its strategic geographical location, making it attractive for investments in its real estate sector.

Al Nuaimi said that the Real Estate Regulatory Authority launched its strategy, which consists of five main pillars: developing a comprehensive plan for the real estate sector; activating legislation, regulations, and procedures that would regulate the real estate market; raising the efficiency of professions and improving their quality using the highest international standards; and providing advanced digital solutions through data analysis and introducing artificial intelligence tools.

The strategy aims to strengthen Qatar’s position as a leading investment destination by regulating, stimulating and promoting the real estate sector, in line with the Third National Development Strategy.

The Authority is working to advance Qatar’s real estate sector and ensuring the successful implementation of these strategic objectives.

This commitment supports the broader vision of positioning Qatar at the forefront of global investment, fostering a sustainable and attractive business environment that benefits the national economy and fulfils future generations’ aspirations.

