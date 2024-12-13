Doha: Minister of Finance, HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, announced that the total expected revenues of the State of Qatar’s budget for the fiscal year 2025 amount to QR197 bn, which represents a decrease of 2.5% compared to the total budget revenues for the previous year.

The Finance Minister indicated that the country continues to follow a conservative approach in estimating oil and gas revenues, as it adopted the average oil price of $60 per barrel, with the aim of enhancing financial flexibility and ensuring stability of spending.

He said: “Accordingly, the estimates of oil and gas revenues for the year 2025 amounts to QR154 billion compared to QR159 billion riyals in the 2024 budget, which represents a decrease of 3.1%,” indicating that the estimates of the expected non-oil revenues for the year 2025 amount to QR43 billion without change from 2024 budget level.

On total expenses, the Minister indicated that they amount to QR210.2 billion, an increase of 4.6% compared to 2024, adding that the expected deficit in 2025 amounting to QR13.2 billion will be covered through the use of domestic and external debt instruments as needed.

The Minister of Finance affirmed that the allocations for the health and education sectors amount to QR41.4 billion, which represents 20% of the total budget, which reflects the state’s continued commitment to policies for developing human capital and raising the quality of public services. The necessary financial resources have also been allocated to strategic sectors that include trade and industry, research and innovation, tourism, digital transformation, and information technology in order to support economic diversification efforts and achieve sustainable development.

Salaries and wages allocations for 2025 also increased by 5.5% over 2024, reaching QR67.5 billion. Allocations for current expenses increased by 6.3% and secondary capital expenditures by 7.7% compared to the previous year. While the major capital expenditure budget witnessed a slight increase of 1.4% to support the continued implementation of strategic and development projects.

The Minister HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari is scheduled to review more details about the general budget of the State of Qatar for the fiscal year 2025 during a press conference to be held next Sunday.

