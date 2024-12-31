Qatar and IOM sign agreement to enhance co-operation

Qatar and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have signed an agreement aimed at enhancing co-operation and supporting the mandate of the IOM Mission Office in Doha.The agreement was signed by Acting Assistant Director of the International Organisations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Ahmed al-Hammadi, and the Acting Head of the IOM Mission to Qatar Eva Naqvi.The agreement comes as an affirmation of Qatar’s commitment to supporting international organisations in achieving their humanitarian and development goals at the regional and international levels, especially in matters related to urgent assistance in exceptional cases, as Qatar believes in the principle of international partnership in achieving common general goals.