Qatar - Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani along with, Minister of State for Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed met with European Union Special Representative for the Gulf Region H E Luigi Di Maio who is currently visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, the collaborative relations between Qatar and the European Union in trade, investment, and industry were reviewed, along with an exchange of views on ways to further promote and develop these ties.

Discussions were further enriched by addressing various topics of mutual interest. Minister of Commerce and Industry highlighted Qatar’s successful economic policies that support the private sector.

He emphasised the incentives, legislation, and promising opportunities to encourage investors, entrepreneurs, and business owners to invest in Qatar.

