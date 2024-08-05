Doha: Qatar is among the countries that lead the race for ‘strategic emphasis’ on artificial intelligence (AI) as a key sector. According to experts at PWC, the country accelerates its economic diversification efforts and positions itself as a leader in AI innovation, by integrating the technology into National Development Strategy (NDS-3).

However, this reflects a wider vision to leverage cutting-edge technologies to develop its competitiveness across the globe and attain sustainable goals.

Through “targeted investments” in the carried out research and applications in AI, and laying a robust foundation of regulations and services, market leaders highlight that the country continues to position itself as a strategic market within the global technological landscape, indicating a commitment to embracing the possibilities presented by the digital age.

As per the industry leader’s point of view, four strategic actions have been identified that go in line with Qatar’s ambitions as part of its NDS-3 and National Digital Agenda (NDA) such as establishing a stable regulatory foundation for the technology, focusing on data collection, management, and standard practices across both public and private sectors.

“This involves implementing regulations that simplify and streamline data handling, creating unified templates and tools.

Such a foundation is crucial for feeding AI models with contextual and relevant data nationwide,” the report explains. However, market experts in the country suggest that investment in national sovereign infrastructure by building large computing farms to support AI advances, R&D, and commercialisation must be firmly implemented.

The country should use its existing partnerships with hyperscale cloud providers and shape new alliances with AI-integrated companies to access new markets.

It also states that “providing subsidised national computing infrastructure can significantly reduce costs for AI companies and attract them to establish operations in Qatar, leveraging infrastructure access as a strategic advantage.

On the other hand, Qatar is embedding technology into its national agenda to propel technological enhancement, economic diversification, and secure leadership in AI innovation.

Key strategies like establishing regulatory frameworks, designing sovereign AI infrastructure, constituting an AI economic cluster, and applying AI across government and key sectors. These efforts aim to fulfill Qatar’s NDS-3, enhance global competitiveness, and ensure sustainable development in the digital age.

Experts further explain that generating an AI economic cluster offering value-added services to its tenants aligned with the NDS-3 outcomes is equally crucial. This includes using the existing infrastructure of special economic and commercial zones to construct a National AI cluster, aimed at nurturing local AI businesses and drawing more global firms to Qatar.

