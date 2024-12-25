RIYADH — The Federation of Saudi Chambers announced the start of procedures to form the first joint Saudi-Kuwaiti Business Council, while describing this as an important step to advance the path of economic cooperation between the two countries.



The announcement was made during the meeting between the Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hassan Al-Huwaizi and Kuwait’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in Riyadh on Tuesday.



The two sides reviewed the investment environment and opportunities in the two countries, and hosting of an investment forum in Riyadh, in addition to facilitating Kuwaiti investors to participate in the Hafr Al-Batin Investment Forum 2025.



Al-Huwaizi said that the outcomes of the meeting with the Kuwaiti ambassador represent a new stage of economic cooperation between the two countries. He also highlighted the promising partnership opportunities between the business sectors of the two countries.



For his part, the Kuwaiti ambassador expressed his aspiration to reach comprehensive economic integration between the two countries. He noted that the development, witnessed by the investment environment in the Kingdom, made it a destination for investors from all over the world.



It is noteworthy that the volume of trade exchange between the Kingdom and Kuwait amounted to SR10 billion in 2023, of which SR8.4 billion were Saudi exports and SR1.6 billion Kuwaiti imports.

