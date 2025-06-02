RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's commodity imports rose slightly to SR74 billion in March 2025, a 0.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. However, commodity imports increased by approximately SR 1.65 billion, a two percent increase, according to data released by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).



Machinery, mechanical equipment, electrical equipment, and their parts accounted for 26 percent of the Kingdom's total imports in March, with a value of SR19.3 billion. Vehicles, aircraft, ships, and transportation equipment accounted for approximately 15 percent.



China accounted for 25 percent of Saudi Arabia's total imports in March 2025, with a value of SR 18.7 billion, followed by the United States with SR 5.8 billion, and the UAE with SR 4.4 billion. The top 10 countries from which imports accounted for about 65 percent of total imports, equivalent to SR48.1 billion.



In its recently released monthly report, the GASTAT announced a 2.3 percent increase in the consumer price index (CPI) for April 2025 compared to the same month in 2024. The authority attributed this annual price increase to the rise in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, which recorded the highest increase of 6.8 percent. A 2.2 percent rise in food and beverage prices and a 3.5 percent rise in the prices of various personal goods and services contributed to this inflationary wave.



Some major categories recorded an annual decline in prices, with furniture and home furnishings prices declining by 1.8 percent. Communications prices fell by 1.5 percent, clothing and footwear prices declined by 1.2 percent, and transportation by 1.0 percent.



Health, recreation, and culture prices also saw slight declines of 0.2 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, reflecting relative stability in the costs of these services and products. In contrast, the tobacco sector recorded a slight increase of 0.1 percent.

