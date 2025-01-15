President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, today discussed cooperation between the two countries, along with several matters of mutual interest.

The discussions took place during His Highness' reception of the President of Uzbekistan at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi. His Excellency President Mirziyoyev is currently on an official visit to the UAE, during which he is participating in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

The two leaders explored promising opportunities to expand collaboration, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, environmental conservation, and sustainability.

They emphasised their shared vision of achieving sustainable economic development that serves mutual interests and benefits their peoples.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of topics on the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week agenda in raising international awareness of sustainability challenges. The event provides a global platform for exchanging ideas and expertise and fostering cooperation in addressing shared global challenges, with climate change a primary concern.

The discussions also touched on regional and international matters of shared interest, with both leaders exchanging perspectives and highlighting the need to strengthen global efforts to promote security, stability, and peace both regionally and globally. They emphasised that such efforts are an essential foundation for progress, sustainable development, and a brighter future for generations to come.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanked His Excellency President Mirziyoyev for accepting the invitation to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to strengthening relations with Uzbekistan. He noted that UAE-Uzbekistan ties are built on trust, mutual respect, and shared interests and offer numerous opportunities for growth, particularly in sustainability, economy, and investment, which are crucial for both nations' prosperity.

His Highness highlighted collaboration between the UAE and Uzbekistan in renewable energy and key projects and investments in this sector. He reiterated the UAE's dedication to supporting multilateral international cooperation to promote development and prosperity for all.

For his part, His Excellency President Mirziyoyev expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and affirmed Uzbekistan’s commitment to diversifying its relations with the UAE, particularly in the areas of investment, economy, and development. He noted the shared vision of both nations in striving for sustainable development for their peoples.