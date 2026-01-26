Muscat – Oman recorded steady growth in air traffic and tourism indicators in December 2025, reflecting continued recovery and expansion in the sultanate’s aviation and hospitality sectors.

In its Air Traffic Statistics Bulletin for December 2025, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported that 52,112 aircraft crossed Oman’s airspace during the month, an increase of 8% compared to 48,215 flights in December 2024. Passenger movement at Muscat International Airport also rose, with passenger numbers reaching 689,551, up 5% year-on-year.

Tourism activity showed similar momentum. The National Centre for Statistics and Information said the total number of guests staying in three- to five-star hotels across Oman reached 2.4mn at the end of December 2025, marking a 10.8% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

In a related development, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, in cooperation with the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman in the Republic of Korea, hosted a delegation of South Korean tourism companies on a familiarisation visit on Sunday.

The programme included meetings with ministry officials and tourism sector representatives, highlighting Oman’s attractions across its governorates, investment opportunities and experiences linked to heritage, culture, nature and adventure. The visit aims to strengthen partnerships with the Korean market and support efforts to attract more visitors from Asia.

