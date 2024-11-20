RIO DE JANEIRO — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday.



During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further develop them. The ministers discussed regional and international developments and the efforts made in this regard.



During the meeting, the ministers signed a memorandum of understanding to establish the Saudi-Brazilian Coordination Council. This is in continuation of the agreement reached between the leaders of the two countries during the visit of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to Saudi Arabia on November 30, 2023.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Brazil Dr. Faisal Ghulam and Director General of the Office of the Foreign Minister Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

