Oman National Engineering & Investment Co (ONEIC), a publicly traded electrical and renewable energy contractor, has announced the signing of a contract for the implementation of what is billed as Oman’s largest solar rooftop project to date.

It centres on the installation of a 3.5 MW capacity solar rooftop system atop the sprawling food canning plant of International Sea Food Company SAOC (Simak) at Duqm SEZ in Al Wusta Governorate.

Announcing the project in a post, Ahmed al Hajri, General Manager — ONEIC, said: “In a groundbreaking move to advance renewable energy solutions in Oman, Simak (ISFC) and ONEIC (Oman National Engineering and Investment Company) signed a strategic agreement to execute the Sultanate of Oman’s largest solar rooftop project. The project is signed on a Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) basis for a capacity of 3.5 MW on-grid solar power plant system for the ISFC Seafood Canning Factory.”

Simak — a subsidiary of Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), the fisheries investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) — commenced operations at Duqm last March, but was formally inaugurated in November. It is currently ranked among the largest fish processing plants in the Gulf region, boasting a processing capacity of an impressive 30,000 tonnes per annum. The plant is equipped to churn out over 100 million cans of processed seafood annually, which is equivalent to around 16,000 tonnes of premium-grade products.

Significantly, the Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) model allows for industrial and other large consumers to switch to renewable power without incurring the sizable upfront capital cost of solar rooftop installation. That initial cost will be borne by the Energy Services Company (ESCO) in question — ONEIC in this particular case — which takes responsibility for designing, financing, building and operating the system over an extended time-frame, typically spanning 15 — 20 years. The industrial consumer, in turn, agrees to pay a monthly fee, which is competitive in comparison with prevailing Cost Reflective Tariffs (CRT) for large consumers, while also buttressing the company’s green credentials.

ONEIC’s Al Hajri explained: ”Beyond installation, ONEIC will manage the operational phase for 25 years, ensuring the project delivers consistent and reliable energy to support ISFC’s operations.”

“As the local energy developer, ONEIC plays a pivotal role in this initiative, leveraging its expertise in renewable energy. With a proven track record in delivering innovative energy projects, ONEIC will oversee the design, engineering and construction of the solar power system while ensuring compliance with the highest standards of efficiency and sustainability,” he further added.

