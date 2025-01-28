ABU DHABI - The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) continues to expand its proactive approach by collaborating and forming partnerships with federal, government, and private sector entities.

As part of the UAE government’s mission to promote socio-economic sustainability, the GPSSA has formed over 60 strategic partnerships in recent years, resulting in a streamlined and effective pension and social security scheme for employees and employers.

Some of the seamless, comprehensive, and innovative business models introduced by the government include accelerators and services that have resulted in transformative projects and the Government Excellence System (GEM 2.0), further enhancing the UAE’s global competitiveness.

In preparation for the launch of the Ma’ashi platform, GPSSA partnered with 23 federal and government authorities to optimize electronic integration processes.

One notable initiative was the collaboration with the Ministry of Possibilities, which introduced a fully digital service system for pensioners over 60, widows, and unmarried women. This initiative enabled these groups to access services digitally without visiting service centers. Additionally, it streamlined processes for personal cases, such as the reporting of a pensioner’s death, marriage, or divorce.

Some of GPSSA’s partnerships that have enhanced the overall quality of life for customers include collaborations with the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health and Protection, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Dubai Courts, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, RAK Courts, and Dubai Police.

These partnerships align with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071, a long-term vision aimed at strengthening the UAE’s global reputation and influence by investing in forward-thinking initiatives. By streamlining data and information exchange processes, these efforts ensure a more cohesive and efficient approach for customers.