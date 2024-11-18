Qatar - In a move to strengthen joint economic cooperation between Qatar and the UAE, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) is organising a Qatari trade mission to the UAE, bringing together over 25 Qatari companies from various sectors.

The mission, sponsored by “Tasdeer”, the export promotion arm of QDB, aims to explore unique opportunities in UAE market and develop new partnerships between the Qatari and UAE companies.

The Qatari mission includes a number of sectors witnessing increasing demand, such as construction, plastics and paper industries, iron and steel, and food and beverage, in addition to innovative solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence and sports technology.

This diversity of participating companies reflects the shared vision of Qatar and UAE in the joint pursuit of economic integration based on diverse expertise and innovation.

Mutually beneficial economic relations

Khalid Abdullah Al-Mana, Vice President of Enterprise Development, stated: "This mission aims to present Qatari companies as trusted partners in the UAE market, as we look forward to empowering our longstanding economic relations with our counterparts in the UAE. Our support for leading Qatari companies to access new markets enhances opportunities for joint cooperation, which contributes to the development of the local business ecosystem and serves the interests of both the Qatari and UAE economy."

He pointed out that the UAE market presents an exceptional opportunity for Qatari companies seeking to expand, emphasising that the mission is part of a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening trade ties between the two countries and deepening partnerships in priority sectors.

Comprehensive programme enhances cooperation

The B2B trade mission event is taking place from November 19 to 20, 2024 at the One&Only One Za'abeel hotel in Dubai, UAE. The invitation is open to all companies to benefit from bilateral meetings, expand their network, and collaborate with new partners. The programme includes site visits and dedicated b2b meetings bringing together Qatari & UAE companies. The event also provides a strategic platform for communication, to discuss the latest market trends and identifying joint business opportunities.

Business matchmaking meetings are expected to lead to the establishment of long-term partnerships. As a key supporter of the private sector in Qatar, QDB is continuously working on enhancing and supporting small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, through the provision of financial and non-financial services to develop targeted sectors and enhance skills, with a focus on expanding into local and global markets.

Economic ties between Qatar and the UAE have grown steadily in recent years, with trade volume increasing by 19% year on year from 2021 to 2023, underscoring the importance of initiatives that support trade exchange and foster economic prosperity across the Gulf region countries.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).