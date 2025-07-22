Muscat – Oman’s transport and logistics sector is playing a central role in the country’s economic transformation under Vision 2040, supported by large-scale investment, policy development and digital integration.

A new Growth Perspectives video produced by global research and advisory firm Oxford Business Group (OBG), in partnership with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT), examines how infrastructure upgrades and sustainability initiatives are reinforcing Oman’s role as a strategic trade and logistics hub.

The video, titled Oman’s transport sector seeks to drive sustainable trade, highlights the sector’s contribution of 7% to GDP in 2023, with aims to surpass 10% by 2040. Backed by RO2.5bn in targeted investment from 2021 to 2025, Oman is enhancing efficiency, boosting non-oil exports and improving multimodal connectivity.

Particular focus is placed on the role of the country’s deepwater ports – Sohar, Duqm and Salalah – which are positioned to support industrial development, energy production and international trans-shipment. These ports, together with improved road and airport access, are enabling Oman to expand its logistics footprint regionally and globally.

The video also outlines the country’s efforts to advance green and digital logistics solutions in support of its target of net-zero emissions by 2050. New initiatives include incentives for electric vehicles, adoption of blockchain and e-seal technologies, and the development of green trade corridors.

The Oman Logistics Centre, a directorate under MTCIT, is leading the National Logistics Strategy and overseeing the sector’s digital transformation. Key projects include Customs streamlining, last-mile delivery improvements and measures to increase transparency and efficiency across the logistics value chain.

H E Eng Said bin Hamoud al Ma’awali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, said Oman’s investment in infrastructure and innovation is enabling the country to strengthen its position as a regional gateway for trade.

“The transport and logistics sector is a vital enabler of Oman Vision 2040. Through integrated planning, policy development and advanced infrastructure, we are supporting economic growth while aligning with the country’s broader sustainability objectives.”

Dana Carmen Agarbicean, OBG’s Country Director for Oman, said the sector’s performance reflects Oman’s ability to align long-term strategic goals with implementation.

“Oman’s logistics sector is making significant strides in infrastructure development, trade facilitation and digitalisation. These efforts are establishing a foundation for sustainable growth and enhancing the country’s competitiveness as a trade and investment destination.”

