MUSCAT: OQ Alternative Energy (OQAE), designated a National Champion by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, is presently developing a portfolio of clean energy projects with an aggregate capacity of over 7 gigawatts (GW) in the Sultanate of Oman.

According to Muhannad al Kiyumi, Head of Project Development - Clean Energy, OQAE, the project portfolio encompasses initiatives across renewables, low carbon molecules, and other ventures to support the country’s energy transition.

Taking part in a webinar on the theme, ‘The Role of Liberalization in the Omani Energy Market’, hosted recently by the British-Omani Society, Al Kiyumi stated: “We have developed a pipeline of more than 7GW of projects—primarily solar, wind, and storage—in Oman, supporting the decarbonization plans of various industries. This is an unprecedented market in the region, where a direct sale framework is allowed through our national champion, OQ Alternative Energy, to support industrial electrification efforts. Our initiatives not only help industries achieve their decarbonization goals but also enhance their competitiveness in the international market."

As National Champion, OQAE will serve as a renewable energy developer for utility-scale projects, said Al Kiyumi. As part of this remit, OQAE will also support local content development, while attracting international investments into this sector.

“As a large utility-scale developer, we collaborate with various companies for design, grid impact studies, and energy storage solutions. These partnerships enable us to deliver comprehensive and competitive energy solutions. Ultimately, this allows us to provide attractive offers to our offtakers, which include both existing and new industrial players investing in Oman,” he further noted.

"As a developer, we actively engage with various companies across the energy sector, relying on a wide range of services to support our projects," Al Kiyumi added.

Also taking part in the webinar were: Dr Firas al Abduwani, Director General of Renewable Energy and Hydrogen – Ministry of Energy and Minerals; Eng Hilal al Ghaithi, Director of Energy – Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR); and Mikey Clark, CEO of Relode. Session hosts included: Chris Breeze, Vice Chair – British Omani Society; and Anna Halpern-Lande, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, Ortus Climate Mitigation.

OQAE – part of OQ Group, the integrated global energy group of Oman – is partnering with a number of international developers to support green hydrogen production in Oman. In partnership with TotalEnergies, OQAE is also developing a 300 MW solar PV plant that will provide low-carbon electricity to power a new all-electric LNG bunkering project under development at Sohar Port.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).