Tanzania launched a $1.2 billion uranium extraction project this week, aiming to boost economic growth and develop clean energy.

The initiative, a joint venture with Russia’s State atomic energy corporation, Rosatom, seeks to position uranium as a key strategic mineral for Tanzania’s development.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan officially launched the $400 million uranium processing plant on the Mkuju River on Wednesday. The plant is expected to process about 300,000 tonnes of uranium over the next two decades.“This project reflects Tanzania’s commitment to responsibly tap into its natural resources to support sustainable development,” President Hassan said at the launch on July 30, 2025, in Namtumbo district.

The plant, managed by Mantra Tanzania Limited, is expected to begin full-scale production in 2026 and could initially generate significant revenue through taxes and royalties, and improve export earnings.

Anthony Mavunde, the Minister for Minerals, said the project would make Tanzania the third-largest uranium producer in Africa, after Niger and Namibia.

The Mkuju River site is estimated to hold 139 million tonnes of uranium deposits, with a projected lifespan of 22 years, which could place Tanzania among the top 10 uranium producers globally.

The project, however, has faced opposition from wildlife conservation groups, such as the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), for over a decade. Environmentalists have raised concerns about the potential negative consequences for wildlife, particularly within the Selous ecosystem, which is home to the Selous Game Reserve and Nyerere National Park.

The area is a critical wildlife corridor used by elephants and other animals migrate between Tanzania and Mozambique.

Addressing these concerns, President Hassan stressed her government’s commitment to strict environmental and safety regulations.

The President directed Mantra Tanzania to adhere strictly to its Environmental Impact Assessment and instructed the regulatory authorities to strengthen their oversight.

Earlier, the government had carved out a 350 square-kilometre area from the Selous Game Reserve for uranium extraction. Mantra Tanzania paid $800,000 to the Ministry of Natural Resources to fund anti-poaching and wildlife conservation activities within the ecosystem.

