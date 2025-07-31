Saudi Arabia - NMDC Energy, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for offshore and onshore energy clients, has started fabrication at its advanced yard in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia.

The first steel cut marks the start of operations and positions the facility as a supporter of the Kingdom’s industrial growth and energy ambitions.

Located within the Ras Al-Khair Special Economic Zone, the 400,000 square meter fabrication yard is designed to serve both offshore and onshore projects, with an annual production capacity of 40,000 tonnes.

Equipped with advanced automation and digital systems, the facility delivers full-spectrum fabrication, rigging, maintenance, and modularisation services for complex energy infrastructure.

NMDC Energy has invested AED200 million ($54 million) to create productive and safe facilities at the Ras Al-Khair yard, with the aim of reducing emissions. By embedding advanced technologies, NMDC Energy is delivering advanced solutions that align with the energy sector’s needs while helping to support Aramco.

Mohamed Almehairi, Chairman of NMDC Energy, said: “The launch of fabrication activities in Ras Al-Khair represents a major step forward in our regional expansion strategy. With over 51 years of experience, NMDC Energy is proud to bring its legacy of excellence to the Kingdom, creating new opportunities for prosperity across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the wider region.

“This yard is more than an operational asset – it is a long-term investment in Saudi Arabia’s industrial infrastructure and a key pillar of our vision to support economic diversification, local capability, and regional energy transformation. It reflects our group-wide commitment to unlocking value in priority markets and delivering scale through partnerships.”

The yard is already operational – with nine offshore jackets currently in production for long-standing client Aramco – as NMDC Energy continues to deliver complex fabrication in the Kingdom, in line with national industrial and localisation goals. The milestone broadens NMDC’s client base across the Kingdom and supports Saudi Vision 2030 by adding strategic industrial capacity.

To enable seamless execution across projects, more than 1,800 experienced employees will be mobilised from Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia, ensuring rigorous quality control and the smooth delivery of advanced infrastructure projects.

The Ras Al-Khair yard is central to NMDC Energy’s Saudi strategy and localisation roadmap. Over the past five years, the company has reinvested billions of riyals into the Saudi economy and is on track to increase its In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) score to 39 per cent by 2025 and 51 per cent by 2028.

Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NMDC Energy, commented: “The Ras Al-Khair fabrication yard reflects our long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia’s localisation goals and our capacity to deliver complex projects at scale. With over five decades of experience, NMDC Energy is well-positioned to support the Kingdom’s industrial ambitions and deliver world-class infrastructure to clients like Aramco. This step reinforces our role in supporting the Gulf’s future as a global energy and manufacturing hub.”

