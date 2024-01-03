Riyadh – Non-oil exports from Oman to Saudi Arabia climbed by 25.50% to OMR 774 million year-on-year (YoY) until September 2023, according to the Omani Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP).

Jassim bin Saif Al Jadidi, Technical Director of MoCIIP's Undersecretary Office, attributed the increase to a growth in the exports of metal products, electrical machinery and equipment, and food products.

Al Jadidi highlighted that in September alone, the value of Oman’s non-oil exports to the Kingdom reached OMR 146.70 million, marking a 44% increase compared to OMR 101.90 million in the same month of 2022.

Additionally, exports shipped through the Empty Quarter port, the first border checkpoint established on the Oman–Saudi Arabia border, rose annually to OMR 18.55 million during September 2023 from OMR 14.67 million.

