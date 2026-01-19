Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s gross domestic product (GDP) at constant prices recorded a growth of 2 percent in the third quarter of 2025, reaching OMR 9.9112 billion at market prices, compared to OMR 9.7129 billion during the same period in 2024.

Preliminary data issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that this growth was mainly driven by a 2 percent increase in the added value of non-oil activities, which amounted to OMR 7.3032 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2025, compared to OMR 7.1599 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

At the level of economic activities, construction activities grew by 1.3 percent, recording OMR 1.0348 billion, while wholesale and retail trade activities increased by 1.3 percent to contribute OMR 830.5 million. Public administration and defence activities also recorded growth of 1.5 percent, reaching OMR 932.5 million during the third quarter of 2025.

Oil activities registered a growth of 1.9 percent, reaching OMR 3.0676 billion in the third quarter of 2025, compared to OMR 3.0104 billion during the same period in 2024.

Within the oil sector, crude oil production increased by 2 percent, recording OMR 2.5548 billion in the third quarter of 2025, compared to OMR 2.5057 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Meanwhile, natural gas activities grew by 1.6 percent, reaching OMR 512.8 million, compared to OMR 504.7 million during the same period last year.

