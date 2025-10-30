Muscat: Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) inaugurated the Duqm Gateway Station at the Duqm Special Economic Zone, incorporating the first the Sultanate’s filling station to dispense biodiesel fuel. The launch marks another milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance the nation’s energy and logistics infrastructure and to support the rapid development taking place in Duqm, a key driver of Oman’s economic growth.

Ibtisam bint Ahmed Al Farooji, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for investment promotion, presided over the inauguration ceremony in the presence of Ashraf bin Hamad Al Maamari, Group CEO of OQ; Tarik bin Mohammed Al Junaidi, CEO of Oman Oil Marketing Company, and representatives from various public and private sector entities.

The station stands out for its high operational capacity, capable of pumping up to 750 liters per minute, making it one of the most efficient facilities of its kind in the country.

The Duqm Gateway Station serves as an integrated facility for fuel supply and logistical services for trucks and fuel tankers, featuring specialized maintenance areas, lubricant oil change and truck wash services, as well as modern top-loading systems and advanced digital technologies.

“Duqm represents a new chapter in Oman’s infrastructure story,” said Tarik Al Junaidi, CEO of OOMCO. “With this station, we’re extending our network in step with the country’s progress — offering reliable service to people on the road, and supporting the logistics backbone that keeps Duqm moving.”

The site includes shaded truck bays, a convenience store, rest areas, and infrastructure ready for renewable-fuel dispensing and digital payment systems. Its opening complements OOMCO’s wider Duqm presence, including the OOMCO Marine bunker terminal at the Port of Duqm, which supplies marine fuel and storage for international shipping lines.

