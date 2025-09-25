MONTREAL - The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has announced the nomination of Eng Nayef bin Ali al Abri, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Sultanate of Oman, as President of the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly.

The session opened on Tuesday at ICAO headquarters in Montreal, Canada, bringing together 193 Member States and 18 specialised international organisations from across the civil aviation sector. Held every three years, the Assembly represents the highest global forum for civil aviation governance and policy.

Eng Al Abri’s election reflects the culmination of a distinguished career marked by extensive national and international experience, recognised expertise and adept leadership in managing complex strategic files. He has overseen significant national achievements in aviation safety oversight, air navigation and aviation security, in addition to his successful leadership of the Muscat Declaration (2024) on international civil aviation security, a milestone in Oman’s aviation record that reinforced the country’s global standing in the sector.

In his opening address, Eng Al Abri stated: “Assuming the presidency of this Assembly is a source of pride and honour, reflecting the international community’s confidence in the Sultanate of Oman and its accomplishments in civil aviation”. He added: “I stand today supported by our beloved nation, Oman and its wise leadership, guided by a visionary approach and a steadfast commitment to international cooperation, to serve this Assembly and contribute to our shared mission”.

Highlighting the critical role of international collaboration, he said: “We gather at a pivotal moment for international air transport, as the sector faces cross-border challenges, from the global pandemic and economic fluctuations to rising geopolitical tensions. Yet, our resilience and adaptability have been evident through cooperation, innovation and unwavering commitment to our shared mission: ensuring the safe and sustainable development of civil aviation”.

He also drew inspiration from Oman’s historical legacy: “Omani ships traversed the seas not in pursuit of domination, but to foster peace, tolerance and cultural and commercial exchange, a spirit that continues to guide us today in managing our skies and ensuring safe flights”.

Concluding his address, Eng Al Abri emphasised the forward-looking priorities for global aviation: “The challenges before us are complex and demand our collective collaboration from accelerating digital transformation and reducing emissions to strengthening safety and security frameworks, ensuring fairness, sustainability and economic resilience; and leaving no country behind. Let us rise to this historic moment and work together to build a global aviation system that is safer, more sustainable and more interconnected than ever before”.

The current ICAO Assembly session is set to address a wide range of issues, including aviation safety, security, environmental protection and the geopolitical challenges shaping the future of global civil aviation.

